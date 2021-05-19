By EUobserver

In an open letter to the leading medical journal The Lancet, an international group of scientists has reiterated "serious concerns" over the findings in the clinical research behind Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, The Moscow Times reports. The scientists blasted Russia's interim research showing an efficacy of 91.6 percent for their coronavirus jab, blaming the vaccine's developers for "data discrepancies," "numerical inconsistencies" and "substandard reporting" of the clinical trial results.