By EUobserver

French far-right politician Marine Le Pen has accused president Emmanuel Macron of leaking a police report on her embezzlement of EU funds to harm her bid in next year's French elections. The newspaper which ran it was "the official organ of Macron", she said. "So I phoned up the police to ask them to leak this story? It's a lie, it's a scandal," France's justice minister Eric Dupond-Moretti said Sunday.