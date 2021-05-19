By EUobserver

German parliament speaker Wolfgang Schäuble has said people who attacked synagogues in protest at Israel's bombing of Gaza should face "the full force of the law". Israel could be "sharply criticised," he told the Bild newspaper Monday, but "there is no justification for antisemitism, hatred, and violence," he added. Germany must give "the greatest possible protection for Jewish communities and institutions," Schäuble said, after a series of protests turned violent.