Tuesday

18th May 2021

Schäuble: Germany must protect Jews from antisemitism

By

German parliament speaker Wolfgang Schäuble has said people who attacked synagogues in protest at Israeli bombing of Gaza should face "the full force of the law". Israel could be "sharply criticised,", he told the Bild newspaper Monday, but "there is no justification for antisemitism, hatred and violence," he added. Germany must give "the greatest possible protection for Jewish communities and institutions," Schäuble said, after a series of protests turned violent.

EU unveils roadmap to green maritime activities

The European Commission unveiled new rules to green economic activities at sea, which employ more than four million people in the bloc. These include tightening ship-recycling rules and new targets to restore damaged marine ecosystems.

We Palestinians are looking to the EU to uphold our rights

As European foreign ministers meet to talk about Israel and Palestine, Palestinians from both sides of the Green Line will be looking to the EU, Israel's main trade partner, to take the moral, legal and political steps required.

First aid for Polish democracy

Parallels with the Soviet era are increasingly evident in Poland - where the ruling coalition hounds judges and captures courts.

