International Energy Agency: 'Ban petrol-car sales by 2035'
By EUobserver
The International Energy Agency said on Tuesday that "a total transformation of the energy systems" would be needed to reach net-zero emission by 2050 - including no investment in new fossil-fuel projects from now on, Reuters reported. In a climate-neutrality compatible scenario, sales of new internal combustion engine passenger cars should be banned by 2035 and the global electricity sector must reach net-zero emissions by 2040.