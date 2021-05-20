Ticker
Germany opens 'anti-competitive' probe into Amazon
By EUobserver
Germany's competition authority announced on Tuesday it was investigating US giant Amazon over "anti-competitive practices," AFP reported. "We are first of all examining whether Amazon is of paramount significance for competition across markets," said watchdog chief Andreas Mundt. Under a new law, giving authorities more power to hold tech companies accountable, regulators could "take early action against and prohibit possible anti-competitive practices by Amazon," he added.