Thursday

20th May 2021

Ticker

Germany opens 'anti-competitive' probe into Amazon

By

Germany's competition authority announced on Tuesday it was investigating US giant Amazon over "anti-competitive practices," AFP reported. "We are first of all examining whether Amazon is of paramount significance for competition across markets," said watchdog chief Andreas Mundt. Under a new law, giving authorities more power to hold tech companies accountable, regulators could "take early action against and prohibit possible anti-competitive practices by Amazon," he added.

EU defends Spain, after thousands enter Ceuta enclave

Spain has warned of a "serious crisis" for Europe after some 6,000 people entered Ceuta, a Spanish enclave in northern Morocco. The European Commission has voiced its support for Spain as diplomatic tensions with Rabat heat up.

EU Commission eyes unified corporate tax, again

The previous two efforts for a unified corporate tax framework have run into the ground, because the unanimity required by the member states to agree such a scheme was unachievable. Ireland, Denmark, Luxembourg, Malta, Sweden and the Netherlands were opposed.

Column

Israel/Palestine: how victims became aggressors

The relationship between Israel and the Palestinians is actually an oversized Stanford Prison Experiment. That 1970s experiment showed that if you give people power, they start to abuse that power very quickly.

  1. MEPs give roaring approval to EU green fund
  2. Germans flocking to US, Greece, and Spain for summer
  3. City of London's 'Golden Age' is over, bank chief says
  4. Finnish parliament backs EU €800bn recovery plan
  5. Czech president apologises to Serbia for 1999 Nato bombing
  6. At least 57 migrants drown in shipwreck off Tunisia
  8. International Energy Agency: 'Ban petrol-car sales by 2035'

