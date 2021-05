By EUobserver

At least 57 migrants drowned in a shipwreck off Tunis as they tried to cross the Mediterranean from Libya to Italy, while 33 were rescued, the Tunisian Red Crescent told Reuters. "33 Bengalis were rescued [and] 57 others drowned in a boat carrying about 90 migrants that set off from Libya towards Europe," Red Crescent official Mongi Slim said.