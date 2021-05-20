By EUobserver

Finland's parliament on Tuesday voted in favour of the EU's €800bn Covid-19 recovery plan, which required a two-thirds majority in parliament. The vote had been delayed by a week after the nationalist and eurosceptic Finns party prolonged the parliament debate by filibustering. Last month the parliament's constitutional law committee ruled the legislation required a two-thirds majority to pass - which prompted the centre-left government to seek support from opposition parties.