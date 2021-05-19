By EUobserver

"Although the City will remain Europe's largest financial marketplace, its Golden Age as Europe's financial capital is over," Howard Davies, the chairman of NatWest Bank, one of Britain's largest lenders, said in an op-ed in the Project Syndicate magazine Tuesday. "We're looking at financial-services regulations and seeing what we can do now [that] we're able to move on from EU arrangements," he added, on trying to make London more competitive.