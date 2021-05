By EUobserver

Demand for summer flights to US cities Los Angeles, Miami, and New York was up 300 percent after Germany loosened coronavirus travel restrictions, German airline Lufthansa said Tuesday. It resumed flights to Orlando and Atlanta. It also saw the same three-fold rebound in flights to Greece and to the Spanish islands of Ibiza and Majorca, with its budget unit, Eurowings, to lay on 500 extra European flights.