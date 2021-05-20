Thursday

Commissioner cites 'blackmail' over Ceuta enclave situation

European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas has told Spanish broadcaster RTVE that "nobody can intimidate or blackmail the European Union." His comment came after thousands of people from Morocco entered the Spanish enclave of Ceuta this week. Spain has since returned some 5,600, posing questions over possible summary deportations. Human Rights Watch says its unlikely any individual assessments were carried out - contrary to Spanish and EU laws.

MEPs call for action in Czech PM conflict-of-interest case

Last month, the commission published an audit into subsidies granted to the Agrofert business empire, founded by Czech PM Andrej Babiš, and still controlled by him, despite having put his assets into trust funds when he became PM.

Interview

EU enlargement is 'only real solution to Balkan conflicts'

Taking in the Western Balkans and tackling climate change to deprive Russia of oil and gas revenues were the most powerful steps the EU could take to keep order in Europe, Robert Cooper, a retired British diplomat has said.

Ireland agrees to relocate 10 migrants from Italy

Last week, over 2,000 people arrived on the Italian island of Lampedusa. Efforts to relocate some of them to other member states is proving tricky. Meanwhile, another 400 have been stuck on a boat for the past two days.

EU defends Spain, after thousands enter Ceuta enclave

Spain has warned of a "serious crisis" for Europe after some 6,000 people entered Ceuta, a Spanish enclave in northern Morocco. The European Commission has voiced its support for Spain as diplomatic tensions with Rabat heat up.

News in Brief

  1. Manhunt in Belgium for heavily armed extreme-right soldier
  2. Hamas official predicts imminent Gaza ceasefire
  3. EU hopeful of Iran nuclear deal revival
  4. Israel defies Biden on Gaza bombardment
  5. Sarkozy back on trial for illegal campaign funding
  6. Call for trial to be postponed as Berlusconi 'seriously ill'
  7. Travel to EU to be possible for all vaccinated foreigners
Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe’s digital development
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council to host EU webinars on energy, digitalisation and antibiotic resistance

