Ticker
Commissioner cites 'blackmail' over Ceuta enclave situation
By EUobserver
European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas has told Spanish broadcaster RTVE that "nobody can intimidate or blackmail the European Union." His comment came after thousands of people from Morocco entered the Spanish enclave of Ceuta this week. Spain has since returned some 5,600, posing questions over possible summary deportations. Human Rights Watch says its unlikely any individual assessments were carried out - contrary to Spanish and EU laws.