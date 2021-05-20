By EUobserver

The trial of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, who is accused of illegally financing his failed 2012 re-election campaign, resumes after being adjourned on the opening day in March after a lawyer fell sick with Covid-19, Reuters reports. Earlier this year, Sarkozy was convicted of corruption in a separate case. Prosecutors allege that Sarkozy's conservative party splurged nearly double the €22.5 million permitted under electoral law on lavish campaign rallies.