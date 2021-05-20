By EUobserver

US president Joe Biden told Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu by phone Wednesday he wanted "a significant deescalation today" in the Gaza warfare, the White House said in a readout of the call. But Netanhayu said he was "determined to continue this [Gaza] operation until its objective is achieved". Israeli shelling and airstrikes have killed over 200 Palestinians, while rockets by Gaza's Hamas militant group have killed over 10 Israelis.