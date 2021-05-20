Ticker
Israel defies Biden on Gaza bombardment
By EUobserver
US president Joe Biden told Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu by phone Wednesday he wanted "a significant deescalation today" in the Gaza warfare, the White House said in a readout of the call. But Netanhayu said he was "determined to continue this [Gaza] operation until its objective is achieved". Israeli shelling and airstrikes have killed over 200 Palestinians, while rockets by Gaza's Hamas militant group have killed over 10 Israelis.