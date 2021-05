By EUobserver

A senior Hamas official said that talks with mediators over a ceasefire were underway, predicting that a truce could be reached within days, Deutsche Welle reports. Hamas' remarks came as Israel and the Gaza militants continued to pursue cross-border attacks. "I expect a ceasefire to be reached within a day or two, and the ceasefire will be on the basis of mutual agreement," Moussa Abu Marzouk said on Lebanese TV.