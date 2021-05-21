Ticker
Avoid international travel, WHO warns Europe
By EUobserver
Covid vaccines in use in Europe appear to protect against all new variants but progress in region remains "fragile" and international travel should be avoided to prevent pockets of transmission quickly spreading into "dangerous resurgences", the World Health Organization has said, The Guardian writes. "The pandemic is not over yet," the WHO regional director, Hans Kluge said. "Increased mobility and interactions may lead to more transmission."