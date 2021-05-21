Friday

21st May 2021

Avoid international travel, WHO warns Europe

By

Covid vaccines in use in Europe appear to protect against all new variants but progress in region remains "fragile" and international travel should be avoided to prevent pockets of transmission quickly spreading into "dangerous resurgences", the World Health Organization has said, The Guardian writes. "The pandemic is not over yet," the WHO regional director, Hans Kluge said. "Increased mobility and interactions may lead to more transmission."

Poland drifting further into EU legal limbo

The fact the Polish justice minister has "unfettered, unreviewable and non-transparent discretion" on jobs for judges undermines judicial independence, an EU legal expert has said.

Criminal dumping poses test for EU's electronic waste

A new report from the European Court of Auditors found member states risk missing new e-waste collection targets, as they struggle to ensure compliance with the existing rules, and fight criminal illegal dumping.

New EU ethics body takes shape

German Green MEP Daniel Freund is spearheading efforts at the European Parliament to create a new independent ethics body, common to all the EU institutions. The body is slowly taking shape - but still has to go to a vote.

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe’s digital development
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council to host EU webinars on energy, digitalisation and antibiotic resistance

