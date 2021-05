By EUobserver

Hungary has vetoed a new trade and development deal with 79 African, Caribbean, and Pacific countries countries on grounds it would open the door to migrants. "All of our proposals have been swept off the table, so we will surely not give our names to this agreement," Hungarian foreign minister Péter Szijjártó said of the 'Post-Cotonou' deal Thursday. "There is no need for fresh migration waves, especially now," Szijjártó added.