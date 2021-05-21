By EUobserver

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza appeared to be holding as of early Friday morning, after the two sides fought for 11 days. It began at 02:00AM local time on Friday. The ceasefire was brokered by Egypt. Two Egyptian delegations will travel to Tel Aviv and the Palestinian territories to observe the implementation of the truce, according to AFP. The ceasefire also included Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad.