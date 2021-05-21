By EUobserver

Trust in national governments fell sharply in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Cyprus, Greece, and Poland during the pandemic, according to a survey out Thursday by EU agency Eurofound. National confidence was the highest in Nordic countries Denmark and Finland. But people in France, Hungary, Malta, Portugal, Romania, and Spain also trusted EU authorities more than their own administrations, Eurofound said, while warning of rising "economic and social inequalities".