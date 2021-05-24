Monday

24th May 2021

EU speaks up for journalists in Ethiopia

By

The killing, earlier this month, of an Ethiopian journalist, Sisay Fida, "must be thoroughly investigated" and the expulsion of a New York Times journalist, Simon Marks, was "a matter of serious concern," the EU foreign service said Saturday. The EU is seriously concerned about the shrinking space for freedom of the media and harassment, arrests as well as restrictions imposed on Ethiopian and international journalists in Ethiopia," it added.

