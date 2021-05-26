Ticker
Russia gives Google 24 hours to delete banned content
By EUobserver
A Russian regulator has given Google one day to delete banned content or face punitive measures, Deutsche Welle writes. The regulator said Google had not fulfilled its obligation to exclude search results with links to "internet resources with information prohibited in our country." Among them, it said, were "sites of terrorist and extremist organisations, sites with pornographic images of minors, and also online stores selling drugs."