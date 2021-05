By EUobserver

Health authorities on Monday said India's total death toll has reached 303,720 - after adding 50,000 deaths in just under two weeks, Deutsche Welle writes. India is the third, after US and Brazil, to hit the grim landmark of 300,000 deaths. Experts believe the actual death toll to be almost two to three times higher, as the virus continues to spread in rural areas where record-keeping is difficult.