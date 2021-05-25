By EUobserver

The EU slammed the "kidnapping" of Mali interim president Bah N'Daw and prime minister Moctar Ouane after soldiers took the civilian leaders into custody, Deutsche Welle reports. The leaders were reportedly taken to the Kati military base located near Mali's capital, Bamako. "What happened was grave and serious and we are ready to consider necessary measures," European Council president Charles Michel told reporters following an EU summit in Brussels.