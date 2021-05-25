By EUobserver

Poland has refused to honour an EU court injunction, issued Friday, to shut a "brown coal" mine in the town of Turow suspected of harming Czech groundwater. "We will not ... counteract with all our strength this wrongful, unfair and unexpected decision," Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said. The move would cost "tens of thousands of jobs" and could cause domestic power cuts Polish development minister Jarosław Gowin added.