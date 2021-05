By EUobserver

The father of the Belarusian journalist Raman Pratasevich, seized from a diverted Ryanair flight, said it was clear his son was acting under duress and had been beaten when he recorded a video "confessing" to organising mass protests against the regime, The Guardian writes. Dmitry Pratasevich said "it's clear that he was physically harmed because you can see signs of a beating on his face."