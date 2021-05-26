Ticker
Oxygen lack threatens 'collapse' of dozens of health systems
By EUobserver
Dozens of countries are facing severe oxygen shortages because of surging Covid-19 cases, threatening the "total collapse" of health systems, The Guardian reports. Nineteen countries around the world – including India, Argentina, Iran, Nepal, the Philippines, Malaysia, Pakistan, Costa Rica, Ecuador and South Africa – are deemed most at risk after recording huge increases in demand since March while having vaccinated less than 20 percent of their populations.