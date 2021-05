By EUobserver

The European Commission has narrowed the scope of a probe into how German carmakers VW and BMW colluded to block the roll-out of clean-air technology, meaning they are likely to face lower fines, Reuters reports, citing an EU source. The probe will look at catalytic reduction systems only, not particulate filters for petrol cars as well. VW and BMW lost billions for cheating on diesel-pollution tests in a separate case.