By EUobserver

Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko said he acted "legally" in diverting a Ryanair flight with a dissident onboard and slammed the West for "crossing red lines," The Moscow Times writes. "Don't blame me. I was acting legally to protect my people. That's how it will continue to be," Lukashenko said. The Kremlin said it saw no reason not to trust his statements.