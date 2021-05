By EUobserver

The UK should clean its banks of corrupt money linked to the Belarusian and Russian regimes, Estonian president Kersti Kaljulaid told BBC Radio Wednesday. "We were not very shy here in Estonia ... to point out that there is a lot of [this] money in your own country," she said, adding "[be] the strongest you can be, considering this money is siphoned off from the suffering of the Belarusian people".