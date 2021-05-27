Ticker
EU shamed on migrant sea deaths by UN
By EUobserver
EU policy is partly to blame for rising migrant fatalities in the Mediterranean, the UN said in a report on Wednesday. Inadequate search-and-rescue was "not a tragic anomaly, but rather a consequence of concrete policy decisions and practices by the Libyan authorities [and] European Union member states and institutions," it said. "So much of the suffering and death along the central Mediterranean route is preventable," a UN official said.