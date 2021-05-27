Ticker
NGOs file complaints against US facial-recognition firm
By EUobserver
A group of digital rights organisations on Thursday filed legal complaints against the company Clearview AI -which uses facial-recognition to have "the largest known database of 3+ billion facial images". The company previously offered its product to law enforcement and private companies in various countries, according to The New York Times. The complaints were submitted to data protection regulators in France, Austria, Italy, Greece and the UK.