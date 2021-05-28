By EUobserver

The EU had demanded Iran review the case of human rights activist Narges Mohammadi, sentenced to 30 months in prison and 80 lashes, reports the AP. It quoted an EU spokesperson as saying that Iran should consider "applicable international human rights law and taking into account her deteriorating health condition." Mohammadi, an EU Sakharov Prize winner, was sentenced for protesting against the killing of demonstrators in 2019.