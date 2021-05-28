By EUobserver

France bears a "terrible responsibility" for the deaths of hundreds of thousands in the genocide in Rwanda in 1994, president Emmanuel Macron said, in a long-anticipated speech in Rwanda's capital Kigali, The Guardian writes. Speaking at the Kigali Genocide Memorial, where 250,000 victims of the massacres are buried, Macron said that France had not been complicit in the tragedy but had made errors of judgment that had appalling consequences.