Friday

28th May 2021

Ticker

France bears 'responsibility' for Rwanda genocide, Macron says

By

France bears a "terrible responsibility" for the deaths of hundreds of thousands in the genocide in Rwanda in 1994, president Emmanuel Macron said, in a long-anticipated speech in Rwanda's capital Kigali, The Guardian writes. Speaking at the Kigali Genocide Memorial, where 250,000 victims of the massacres are buried, Macron said that France had not been complicit in the tragedy but had made errors of judgment that had appalling consequences.

Opposition outrage at Sánchez plan to pardon jailed Catalans

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez is considering pardoning the Catalan separatist leaders convicted over their role in the 2017 independence bid - triggering a new row between the coalition government and opposition parties.

Greece shouldn't have to integrate refugees, minister says

Greek migration minister Notis Mitarachi says Athens should not be required to integrate refugees, because it is provides other services such as border protection. Instead, he says they should be free to move to other EU states.

Commission pledges autumn launch of new rule-of-law tool

"We simply cannot afford to make mistakes and bring cases that when they are endorsed by the council, are then annulled by the court, this would be a terrible disaster," the commission's budget chief told MEPs.

Opinion

EU's 'green mining' concept? - there's no such thing

The mining industry is working hard to ensure communities in Europe (and worldwide) have no real power to reject mining projects, using the industry-coined concept of 'social licence to operate' - with as little community input and dissent as possible.

News in Brief

  1. Germany recognises colonial-era Namibia 'genocide'
  2. Number of smokers has reached all-time high
  3. French corona-rule risks UK no-show at Cannes festival
  4. EU and Japan back Olympics in anti-Covid 'unity'
  5. German scientists: vaccines can be tweaked against clotting
  6. France bears 'responsibility' for Rwanda genocide, Macron says
  7. EU requests leniency for sentenced Iranian activist
  8. EU and Japan launch 'Green Alliance'

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe’s digital development

