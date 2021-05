By EUobserver

A study published in the Lancet says efforts to curb the habit of smoking has been outstripped by population growth with 150 million more people smoking in the nine years from 1990, reaching an all-time high of 1.1 billion, The Guardian writes. Smoking killed almost 8 million people in 2019 and the number of smokers rose as it was picked up by young people around the world, the study says.