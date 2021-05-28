Ticker
Eurovision body suspends Belarus
By EUobserver
The European Broadcasting Union in Geneva, which organises the Eurovision Song Contest, has suspended Belarus' state broadcaster BRTC, after Belarus forced an airplane to land to snatch an opposition journalist, and due its wider crackdown on free press. It pledged to uphold "core values of freedom of expression, independence, and accountability," announcing the move Friday. Earlier this year, it banned Belarus' Eurovision song entry for resembling pro-regime propaganda.