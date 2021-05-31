By EUobserver

Elem, a Cypriot far-right party affiliated with the now-illegal neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party in Greece, doubled its share of the vote in Cyprus elections on Sunday. The ruling centre-right Dysi party and left-wing opposition Akel parties came top, with 28 percent and 22 percent, respectively. But Elem came fourth with 6.8 percent in an election dominated by government corruption scandals and xenophobia over increasing numbers of migrant arrivals.