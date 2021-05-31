Monday

31st May 2021

Report: Denmark helped US spies to target Merkel

Denmark's Defence Intelligence Service (FE) helped the US National Security Agency (NSA) to get phone details of top French, German, Norwegian, and Swedish officials by giving the NSA access to Danish internet cables, Danmarks Radio revealed Sunday. The 2012-2014 NSA operation targeted German chancellor Angela Merkel and then foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier. US whistleblower Edward Snowden also said, in 2013, that the NSA had tapped Merkel's telephone.

