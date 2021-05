By EUobserver

Ireland will end 14-day quarantines for British, EU, and US visitors from 19 July and reopen bar and restaurant interiors from 5 July, easing one of the strictest lockdown regimes in Europe, it said Friday. Restaurants will also reopen in the Netherlands on 5 June, as will museums, theatres, and cinemas. "This is actually the end of the lockdown," Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte said at the weekend.