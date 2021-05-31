By EUobserver

More than 1,000 people protested against mask-wearing and vaccines in Brussels Saturday. Some in the same crowd also came out in support of Jürgen Conings, an extreme-right Belgian soldier who went on the run after threatening an attack. The crowd first gathered near the Bois de la Cambre park, then marched toward EU institutions. Things remained mostly calm, but police dispersed demonstrators by firing tear gas near the Schuman roundabout.