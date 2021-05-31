By EUobserver

"Radical Islamism in Mali with our soldiers there? Never," French president Emmanuel Macron told the Journal du Dimanche newspaper. "There is this temptation today in Mali. But if it goes in that direction, I will withdraw," he said on Sunday, speaking after another recent coup in Bamako. Mali is at the heart of France's anti-jihadist Sahel operation, which involves 5,000 troops also in Burkina Faso, Chad, Mauritania, and Niger.