Ticker
Turkish minister upsets Greece on 'Turkish minority'
By EUobserver
Turkish foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu prompted Greek rebukes after visiting the Thrace region in Greece on Sunday, where he met Muslim leaders, and spoke of a "Turkish" ethnic "minority" there. "Turkey's constant attempts to distort this reality, as well as the allegations of alleged non-protection of the rights of these citizens ... are rejected," the Greek foreign ministry, which considers the Thrace minority a religious not an ethnic group, said.