Czech police have recommended charging prime minister Andrej Babiš with fraud, after an investigation into whether he misused EU funds. Prosecutors now have to decide whether to file charges. The police recommended indictment two years ago, but then the prosecutor dropped the case. Babiš denies wrongdoing. The EU Commission recently published a report saying Babiš has conflicts of interest over EU subsidies involving his former business conglomerate.