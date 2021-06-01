Ticker
Israel set for far-right prime minister
By EUobserver
The far-right Israeli politician Naftali Bennett will be the country's next prime minister under a proposed power-sharing deal intended to oust Benjamin Netanyahu, the head of the opposition, Yair Lapid has confirmed, The Guardian writes. In his speech and for the first time, Lapid referred to Bennett, a far-right religious nationalist and strong advocate for the settler movement in the Palestinian territories, as the "intended prime minister".