By EUobserver

The EU will launch its pandemic-recovery fund this year with an initial €10bn offer of joint European bonds, French EU affairs minister Clement Beaune told Les Echos Monday. "The market appetite should be very major and the interest rates very favourable," he said. The full €750bn recovery package, once created, would be an embryonic EU treasury, he added. France was also pushing for a minimum EU-wide corporate tax, Beaune said.