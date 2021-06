By EUobserver

The European Environment Agency (EEA) has ranked Cyprus with the cleanest bathing water in the EU, receiving a perfect 100 percent score at over 100 swimming spots on the island. Austria, Greece and Malta followed close behind. "The quality of European bathing waters remains high after four decades of action," said the head of EEA, Hans Bruyninckx. An interactive map of EU state quality can be found here.