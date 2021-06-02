By EUobserver

Poland will start offering Covid-19 vaccines to children from next week, Reuters reported. "Due to the decisions of the European Medicines Agency and the recommendation of the [Polish] Medical Council, we have made a decision that from June 7, vaccinations of children aged 12 to 15 will begin. This is 2.5 million students," Michał Dworczyk, the minister responsible for the country's vaccination campaign, told a news conference on Tuesday.