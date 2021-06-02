By EUobserver

The World Health Organization (WHO) approved on Tuesday China's Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine, Reuters reported. This is the second Chinese-developed shot to get its approval, after the endorsement of Sinopharm. The WHO's expert group previously said vaccine efficacy in the last phase of clinical trials in multiple countries ranged from 51 percent to 84 percent. Brazil, Chile, Indonesia, Mexico, and Turkey, among others, are using Sinovac in their vaccination campaigns.