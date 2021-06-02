By EUobserver

Germany and 10 other EU states are pushing for the EU to end funding for cross-border natural gas projects over climate change. "TEN-E must not facilitate investments in fossil fuel infrastructure nor blending of hydrogen with fossil fuels," the group, also including Austria, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Estonia, Spain, Ireland, Luxembourg, Latvia, the Netherlands, and Sweden, said in an informal paper seen by Reuters, referring to 'TEN-E' rules on cross-border funding.