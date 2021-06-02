Ticker
EU urged to donate vaccines instead of inoculating teens
By EUobserver
EU states should first donate vaccines to poor countries with vulnerable people, instead of vaccinating their teenagers, who were less at risk of getting sick from Covid-19, the European Centre for Disease prevention and Control, an EU agency in Stockholm, recommended on Tuesday. "The wider context of a global vaccine supply shortage should be taken into account," it said. Africa had had just 1% of total world vaccinations by mid-May.